These typically arise when the kernel needs to do something that could take "a while", and that certainly was the case in this particular situation (a user filled a disk partition and NFS lost its head, but that's for another post). Uniterruptible sleeps are actually very useful; they're needed when a process reads/writes to disk for example.



I had a process in a "uninterruptible sleep" state. Trying to kill it is, unsurprisingly, unhelpful. All the literature on the subject will say that it cannot be killed, and they're right. It's called "uninterruptible" for a reason. An uninterruptable process is in a system call that cannot be interrupted by a signal (such as a SIGKILL, SIGTERM etc).These typically arise when the kernel needs to do something that could take "a while", and that certainly was the case in this particular situation (a user filled a disk partition and NFS lost its head, but that's for another post). Uniterruptible sleeps are actually very useful; they're needed when a process reads/writes to disk for example.More at: (2 Comments |Comment on this)

time for i in {1..1000}; do echo "I hate Windows 10"; done

real 0m0.021s

user 0m0.011s

sys 0m0.006s



time for i in 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24... etc 996 997 998 999 1000; do echo "I hate Windows 10"; done

real 0m0.161s

user 0m0.125s

sys 0m0.012s



To generate the numbers in the second example

The open standards selected for sharing and viewing government documents have been announced by the Minister for the Cabinet Office, Francis Maude.



The standards set out the document file formats that are expected to be used across all government bodies. Government will begin using open formats that will ensure that citizens and people working in government can use the applications that best meet their needs when they are viewing or working on documents together.



...



The selected standards, which are compatible with commonly used document applications, are:



* PDF/A or HTML for viewing government documents

* Open Document Format (ODF) for sharing or collaborating on government documents



(открытое письмо к провайдерам интернет в Москве [по мере получения комментариев пост будет обновляться]



Речь там идёт об услугах ценных, на мой взгляд, для гиков, врпрочем не только.



Хотел бы узнать Ваше мнение - насколько актуальны для Вас как IT специалистов те услуги, о которых я пишу как "killer feature" с моей точки зрения.



По возможности, просьба откоментировать у меня, врочем если Вам проще ответить тут - Ваше мнение я всё равно постараюсь отразить в своём открытом письме.



For example,

$ sudo JAVA_HOME=/usr/java/default /usr/local/activemq/default/bin/activemq-a dmin query -QQueue="my.activemq.queue.whatever"



But I've noticed that if I set a variable and then call echo to show that variable echo returns nothing.

$ FOO=bar echo $FOO



(nothing was returned)



But I can export the variable and then call echo and it works:

$ export FOO=bar ; echo $FOO

bar



Or if I set the varaible and then call "env" to check it I see the environment variable is set:

$ LALA=FUN env |grep LALA

LALA=FUN



So why can't I set the variable and then check it with echo like in the first example above?



Update:



I got my answer on facebook from Douglas Kilpatrick who wrote: because variable substitution is done before command parsing. So when the command gets run, it's already "FOO=bar echo ''"



Solution (provided by Douglas Kilpatrick):

$ FOO=baz eval 'echo $FOO'

[jackal@brads-mac]# ssh -o LogLevel=quiet -o UserKnownHostsFile=/dev/null -o StrictHostKeyChecking=no www.somehost.com date Thu Jun 6 15:32:55 UTC 2013



How cool is that?



Completely ignores host keys. So you'll never see an error like this again:



[jackal@brads-mac]# ssh www.somehost.com @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ @ WARNING: REMOTE HOST IDENTIFICATION HAS CHANGED! @ @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ IT IS POSSIBLE THAT SOMEONE IS DOING SOMETHING NASTY! Someone could be eavesdropping on you right now (man-in-the-middle attack)! It is also possible that the RSA host key has just been changed. The fingerprint for the RSA key sent by the remote host is 90:9c:46:ab:03:1d:30:2c:5c:87:c5:c7:d9:13:5d:75. Please contact your system administrator. Add correct host key in /home/user/.ssh/known_hosts to get rid of this message. Offending key in /home/user/.ssh/known_hosts:1 Password authentication is disabled to avoid man-in-the-middle attacks. Agent forwarding is disabled to avoid man-in-the-middle attacks. X11 forwarding is disabled to avoid man-in-the-middle attacks. Permission denied (publickey,password,keyboard-interactive). $





Now to make it permanent: Add the following lines to the beginning of the SSH configuration file (~/.ssh/config).



Host *.somehost.com StrictHostKeyChecking no UserKnownHostsFile=/dev/null LogLevel=quiet



When I run aterm I get "Error opening file for reading: Permission denied"



ballison@ubuntu:~$ aterm

Error opening file for reading: Permission denied



When I run aterm under strace looking at only "open" system calls I get:



ballison@ubuntu:~$ strace -etrace=open aterm 2>&1 |grep "No such file"

open("/usr/share/X11/XKeysymDB", O_RDONLY) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory)

open("/home/ballison/.icons/default/curs ors/xterm", O_RDONLY) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory)

open("/home/ballison/.icons/default/inde x.theme", O_RDONLY) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory)

open("/usr/share/icons/default/cursors/x term", O_RDONLY) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory)

open("/usr/share/pixmaps/default/cursors/x term", O_RDONLY) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory)

open("/home/ballison/.icons/DMZ-White/cu rsors/xterm", O_RDONLY) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory)

open("/home/ballison/.icons/DMZ-White/in dex.theme", O_RDONLY) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory)

open("/home/ballison/.icons/default/curs ors/left_ptr", O_RDONLY) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory)

open("/home/ballison/.icons/default/inde x.theme", O_RDONLY) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory)

open("/usr/share/icons/default/cursors/l eft_ptr", O_RDONLY) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory)

open("/usr/share/pixmaps/default/cursors/l eft_ptr", O_RDONLY) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory)

open("/home/ballison/.icons/DMZ-White/cu rsors/left_ptr", O_RDONLY) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory)

open("/home/ballison/.icons/DMZ-White/in dex.theme", O_RDONLY) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory)

Greets I am working on a hobbyist project to generate a coded text file based on user input. I am using C++, and MVC design pattern(s). Have decided it will be licensed GPL v3. For the GUI (view the user will interact with) I am researching gtk, curses, and such, but never have used any of them before on a project. Hoping my fellow Linux grp LJers might have ideas/suggestions based on your experience doing GUI programming. I dont' think I will need to draw graphics or images. At this stage I expect my GUI would just need to view/display/intake keyboard text. Btw, I asked my SGVLUGers, and Debian LJers, have the following as suggestions so far (in no particular order): ncurses qt gtk + glade fltk jx

export DISPLAY=:0



Then invoke the program the way you would locally from the shell.



Hint: Add that line to ~/.bashrc to have it happen automatically every time you log in.



So here's what happens. I boot from the 64 bit netinstall CD. It goes along the boot process fine until I get to:



Waiting for udev uevents to be processed



Note, I'm only pretty sure that's what it says, as I have to write it down from my own memory as the screen is unreadable after that point.



A bit after that the screen starts scrolling rapidly, like it's out of sync or something. I can't really read anything on the screen because it's scrolling so fast.



In terms of hardware I have an older 64 bit system, with a video card going to an analog TV (old style, not HD). I think I can get more hardware info from the install CD from the menu before it actually gets to booting up the system, if there is some sort of specific information that would help.



I've tried adding nomodeset, 1 and s to the kernel line (all separately), no effect.



Thanks in advance for all your help.



So, lets say you have a bunch of files in /home, in the root partition. Lets also say you have mounted another partition onto /home. Is there a way to get rid of all the files in /home on the root partition without having to unmount the other partition from /home?

Tuesday, February 28th, 2012